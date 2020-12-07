Man up Monday teaches Pine Tree basketball players important life lessons

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A special program at Pine Tree High School is teaching boys basketball players important life lessons.
Man up Monday is a program that aims to teach players about life lessons and how to do things they will have to as they enter into adulthood.
“One of my phrases that I coach by is they don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. And so we want to teach them life aspects so they can really just buy into what we are doing, teaching them life things so that again we talk about it all the time that basketball one day is gonna stop bouncing. And if you’re not enough without it you’ll never be enough with it,’ said boys head basketball coach Brandon Shaver.
Some of the lessons and skills which are taught range from how to care for a car, to tying a tie, to identifying and working on habits.
“A big thing that we talk about all the time is our habits, so we are really trying to get them to understand what habits they have and we talk about what they look like 10 years down the road and so if your looking at 10 years down the road, do your habits now get you or help you get to the place that you are 10 years down the road, so that’s a lot of stuff that we are just trying to get them to understand,” Shaver said.
Shaver said they have been doing Man up Monday since the first week of school and plan to continue it to the very end of the year.
“It’s been great, I like it, it’s teaching us a life lesson as we go and do better as a person,” said Pine Tree junior DJ Rocqwell.
“It means a lot to me, it helps me succeed in life, and it helps me get to where you aren’t only worried about basketball but you worry about other things in life,” said junior Nate Adkins.
“It feels great because he teaches us a lot of things about how to be successful in life I mainly didn’t learn when I was younger,” said junior Daryus Gray.
Shaver says his platform as a coach allows him to be able to do more for his players than simply teach them about basketball.
“As a coach, you have a platform that if you really understand what you have, the audience that you have, then you have a chance to do something a lot more better and a lot greater than what basketball is. And that is what we are trying to do here,” he said.
