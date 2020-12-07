Kilgore police: Two in custody after attempt to steal ATM, search continues for other suspect near walking trails

By Nahum Lopez | December 7, 2020 at 7:21 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 8:00 AM

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday morning, Kilgore police were involved in a pursuit that resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

According to a Kilgore Police Department Facebook post, thieves tried to steal the ATM at Regions Bank on Monday morning. There was a short pursuit downtown that led over to Houston Street, police said.

The department said two suspects are in custody with a third man still on the run near the golf course and walking trails. Officers are searching the area with the aid of drones. They don’t have a description of the suspect, but are asking the public to avoid the trail system while the search is ongoing.

This is a very fluid situation and all staff are engaged in the search, police said.

