Kilgore police: Two in custody after attempt to steal ATM, search continues for other suspect near walking trails

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday morning, Kilgore police were involved in a pursuit that resulted in the arrest of two suspects.
According to a Kilgore Police Department Facebook post, thieves tried to steal the ATM at Regions Bank on Monday morning. There was a short pursuit downtown that led over to Houston Street, police said.
The department said two suspects are in custody with a third man still on the run near the golf course and walking trails. Officers are searching the area with the aid of drones. They don’t have a description of the suspect, but are asking the public to avoid the trail system while the search is ongoing.
This is a very fluid situation and all staff are engaged in the search, police said.
