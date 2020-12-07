Extreme holiday decorations attract visitors for drive-by light show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is carrying on the holiday tradition he started in high school, decorating his mother’s house, inviting the public to drive by and enjoy the lights.
Mark Waagner, the decorator, calls the show, the LBK Lights Show. Songs on the radio sync up with the dancing lights as drivers pass by the house.
“So we encourage the public to hop in and come by for some fun,” Waagner said.
“I love seeing the little kids and point out and go, ‘It’s Buzz or Woody!’ The smiles on the faces of the kids brings a lot of joy to me.”
Waagner says it’s been a tough year, so he feels like his display is more important than ever.
“We have a lot of different themes out here. We have an Avengers theme, a Batman and Superman section, we have a Raider Red for Tech, we have a Disney section. We have a Grinch, and some minions.”
You can see the LBK Lights show at 4005 94th Street every night of the week from 5:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to follow them on Facebook and use the hashtag #TheLBKlightshow so they can see and share your pictures.
