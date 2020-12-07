East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Beautiful Weather is expected through Thursday with a very nice warming trend expected. Friday should be a rather wet day across East Texas as a cold front passes through during the second half of the day. Clearing Skies for Saturday with a few clouds possible on Sunday, then sunny again on Monday. Rainfall totals on Friday should average out at about .75″, so a good soaking is likely. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible as well. Nothing too cold or too warm during the next with the warmest days being Wednesday and Thursday, near 70 degrees and morning lows should be in the mid to upper 30s Tue and Wed, then warming into the 40s and even a few 50s by Friday morning. Cooling down into the mid 40s on Sat, then mid to upper 30s on Sun and Mon. Have a great day.