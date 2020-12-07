East Texas hospitals could receive thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses as early as next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be shipped to East Texas hospitals as early as the week of Dec. 14, according to a new report from the Department of State Health Services.
On Friday, DSHS reported they had submitted the first week allocation plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first allocation is based on vaccine storage capacity at each site, along with the number of health care workers who can be quickly vaccinated.
Tyler:
- UT Health Science Center - 3,900 doses
- Christus Mother Frances - 975 doses
Longview:
- Christus Good Shepherd - 975 doses
- Longview Regional Medical Center - 975 doses
Texarkana:
- Wadley Regional Medical Center - 975 doses
- Christus St. Michael Health System - 975 doses
Terrell:
- Terrell State Hospital - 975 doses
Greenville:
- Hunt Regional Medical Center - 975 doses
The first 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties as early as the week of Dec. 14, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use.
The minimum Pfizer vaccine order is 975 doses, which most East Texas hospitals are receiving. More vaccine will be available in the following weeks, including a vaccine from Moderna.
Officials at UT Health Science Center in Tyler have said they have a large freezer capable of storing vaccines that require extremely cold temperatures.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.