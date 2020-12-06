Trinity County deputy injured in crash recuperating after 2 surgeries

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Trinity County Sheriff’s deputy who was injured when he crashed while en route to a wreck is recuperating after two successful surgeries, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.
Wallace said in a post on his Facebook page Sunday that Deputy Justin Cowart underwent two surgeries – one to put his leg back together and one to repair the severe cut on his head.
“Our God is amazing, and your prayers were heard and answered,” Wallace said in the post. “I just spoke with Cowart on the phone earlier, and he was in good spirits, ready to get home to his family and wanting to get back to work.”
Wallace said his deputy still has a long road ahead of him. He added Cowart is facing a recovery time of at least eight weeks because he suffered multiple broken bones in the wreck earlier this weekend.
“Thank you all who lifted Deputy Cowart, his family, and all the first responders up in prayer,” Wallace said.
According to a previous post on Wallace’s Facebook page, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to three wrecks Friday night and early Saturday morning.
The first wreck occurred on State Highway 94 near the Angelina/Trinity county line. A medical helicopter transported one person from that wreck to an area hospital.
The second crash involved Cowart, who had been responding to the first wreck, the Facebook post stated. Another law enforcement officer who had been traveling behind Cowart said that the deputy tried to miss something in his lane of travel, went off the road, and hit several trees.
Wallace said in the post that a medical helicopter airlifted Cowart to an area hospital for treatment of very serious injuries.
The wreck involving the deputy is under investigation, and Wallace said the sheriff’s office will not be commenting any further until that investigation has been completed.
During the investigation of that crash, another wreck was reported near the Houston County line, the Facebook post stated. A vehicle carrying three people struck cattle. No serious injuries were reported in that wreck, the Facebook post stated.
