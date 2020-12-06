Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a cloudy start for some, skies remain clear overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning as temperatures drop to the chilly middle 30s. Monday afternoon looks to be quite pleasant as temperatures warm to near seasonal averages, right around 60 degrees. A steady supply of sunshine sticks around throughout the first half of our upcoming workweek as afternoon highs quickly warm back into the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday. Thursday starts off chilly in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies before quickly warming to near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Cloud cover increases Thursday afternoon/evening, then showers and storms move in starting early on Friday as our next system moves through. Rain ends very early Saturday as skies begin to partially clear by the afternoon.