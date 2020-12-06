1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler, SUV near Arp

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV that occurred near Arp Sunday afternoon.
Trooper Paul Bickerstaff with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a woman was killed in the wreck, which occurred near the intersection of Highway 135 and County Road 251. DPS is not releasing the woman’s name at this time because her next of kin have not been notified yet.
Bickerstaff said the wreck involved two vehicles - an 18-wheeler and an SUV. The woman who was killed was driving the SUV.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.
Arp firefighters, Arp police officers, and Overton firefighters assisted at the wreck scene.
East Texas News has a reporter at the scene. We’ll update this story as we get new information.
If you are driving in that part of Smith County, please exercise caution and expect delays.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.