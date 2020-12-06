Longview firefighters extinguish house fire on Walnut St.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters quickly put out a fire at an unoccupied house on Walnut Street Sunday evening.
According to an official with the Longview Fire Department, the fire occurred at a house in the 800 block of Walnut Street. The 911 call came in around 6 p.m.
Flames were visible in the front room when firefighters arrived at the scene. The flames spread to the attic, but the LFD firefighters got the fire out in about 15 minutes.
The owner was not there when the fire occurred. However, he did go to the scene, and he told East Texas News’ Jamey Boyum that he was trying to renovate the house and get its water and power hooked back up.
