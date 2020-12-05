White Oak Volunteer Fire Department battled structure fire on Cupit

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters from the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department fought to extinguish a house fire on Cupit Friday night.
The VFD posted a picture of the fire on its Facebook page.
“Please keep this family in your prayers,” the Facebook post stated. “This structure fire occurred this evening.”
In a comment under the post, someone with the White Oak VFD said that all the occupants of the home go out safely. However, the fire left a family of seven homeless.
According to someone with the White Oak VFD, the fire started on the home’s porch. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was already through the roof, and the house was about 50 percent involved.
The post also thanked the Longview Fire Department, several area volunteer fire departments, the Red Cross, and the Gregg County fire marshal for their assistance.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.