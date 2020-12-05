Upshur County game wardens arrest 2 fishermen for catching over daily Crappie limit

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Acting on an anonymous tip, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens in Upshur County arrested two fishermen who were found with 173 Crappie fish over the legal possession limit.
A post on the Texas Game Wardens Facebook page said that the TPWD game wardens assigned to Upshur County received an anonymous tip that said a large amount of fish had been cleaned and dumped at Lake O’ the Pines.
The investigation led the game wardens to two fishermen who were found to have two coolers containing 173 Crappie over the state legal possession limit.
A total of 250 Crappie filets were seized and donated to multiple families around the area, the Facebook post stated.
“multiple charges and civil restitution pending,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the daily bag limit for the different types of Crappie is 25.
