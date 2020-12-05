Lufkin police looking for suspect in shooting incident at convenience store

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN Texas (News Release) - DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN?: We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man shown in this surveillance video still moments before he shot another man in the MB Food Store parking lot late Friday night at 708 N. Raguet St.
The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. when the suspect shot the victim at close range, hitting him several times in the legs and arm. The suspect and victim had an exchange in the parking lot just before the shooting occurred.
The suspect then left the scene as a passenger in a small grey or silver car.
The victim, whose name will not be released at this time, was taken to a local hospital and later flown to an out-of-town hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.