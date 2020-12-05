Longview holds ‘drive through’ annual ‘Love Lights’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas remembrance of loved ones who’ve passed on, in an annual candle lighting event.
Heartsway Hospice of Longview hosted the annual ‘Love Lights’ at Christmas memorial event this evening.
It’s a program designed to cherish the memory of loved ones who have died and have played a significant role in our lives.
Candles were placed around the outside of the parking lot, this year in a drive through procession.
Each candle represents someone in our community that has passed away during the past year.
“Heartsway been doing Love Light for over 25 years. Each one of these candles represents either someone we’ve served in the community or someone that’s made a donation on behalf of someone that’s passed away. There are just over 900 candles out here this year,” says Rex Fennell of Heartsway.
Heartsway Hospice of northeast Texas is a non-profit hospice that has served East Texas for over 35 years.
