Longview Fire Department to host its annual toy drive on Dec. 12

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department, in conjunction with the Longview Professional Fire Fighters Association, will be hosting its annual toy drive on December 12, 2020.
The Longview Fire Department will have a donation drop off set up on the Longview Mall parking lot. Toys can be dropped off between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Those wishing to donate are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy suited for boys or girls of any age. All donations will be distributed between Child Protective Services and the Neal McCoy Angel Network.
In an effort to prevent the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, the toys will be sprayed with a medical-grade disinfectant before being distributed.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.