East Texas group starts new film production company

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over the years East Texas has been a location spot for occasional movie filming, but without a production company, films shot here would be finished somewhere else.
One East Texas company is trying to change that now, and hopefully bringing jobs in the process.
“We started doing fashion shows here in East Texas to bring something different. We decided to start doing filming, video shoots, some of everything.” says Shana Wright, creative director of TFS studio in Longview.
Seeing a need they could fill, TSF productions now makes short films.
“It was an empty warehouse and we converted it. People started hearing about us, and then they came to us and it just grew,” says TFS owner Liz Lister.
Make-up, camera operation, set design, writing and acting, the company hopes to cultivate East Texas talent for jobs that would normally go elsewhere.
“Actors, we have writers, photographers, videographers, so we want to give everybody and opportunity,” Wright says.
For actors and others, getting a break in the business now doesn’t mean you have to go to Hollywood.
“Told them I was interested in making movies. Interested in making shorts. They said ‘we are too. Why don’t you come with us?’ Basically gave me a chance,” says film and photography director Christopher Sneed.
“A lot of people don’t have the finances to go to New York for auditions or anything like that, so that was the inspiration to do it here,” says Wright.
And they hope they can help many live their dream right here at home. TFS hopes to move on to make feature length films in the future.
