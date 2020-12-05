CAMP V hosts inaugural Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CAMP V in Tyler hosted its inaugural Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day program to honor military veterans and their families.
East Texas News spoke with organizers and veterans on the importance of gathering to honor and remembering those who were killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor nearly eight decades ago.
On December 7th, 1941, the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor killed over 2400 service members and civilians. At the Tyler Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, retired veteran Michael Hodge, said it’s important to recognize those who fought and served our country.
“First of all, it’s an honor to recognize the people that served,” Hodge said. “They were here before me; this was my prior generation. This man right here, thousands, millions more Americans like that, set the standard for those of us who came in and followed them.”
CAMP V stands for Community-Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans. They’ve been in Tyler for just over a year. Committee member Ryan Tew and others helped arrange the remembrance program.
“It’s just really important for everybody to come together and just show that we’re never going to forget the things that happened in our history,” Tew said.
For Tew, it’s personal.
“I have been doing what I can to support veterans because veterans are in my family in every branch of service,” Tew said. “So, it means so much to me to be a resource for veterans currently, to make sure that they know that we’re here for them and that we’re going to help them find the resources they need after they’re done fighting for our country.”
30-year Army veteran, Gerald Murdoff said his uncle served in World War II. He said he’s glad CAMP V put on this memorial to remember our history.
“I’m emotionally concerned that it was happening because not everybody knows what happened over there,” Murdoff said. “Camp V is doing a good thing for the city, for East Texas. We have a lot of veterans in East Texas.”
Carter Blood Care was also there for a blood drive.
Carter Blood Care will be at CAMP V in Tyler on December 7th for those interested in donating.
