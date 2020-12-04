WEBXTRA: Investigation of downtown Nacogdoches fire continues

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out in an alleyway next to Spring & Prince, a downtown Nacogdoches gift shop and boutique on Pecan Street, is still ongoing.
The blaze was discovered around 7 Thursday night by a store manager who lives across the street from the store. The building was vacant at the time of the fire that Nacogdoches firefighters put out within 30 minutes.
Building owner Kim Crisp returned to the scene this morning evaluating the repairs he will need to see to. He spoke with Donna McCollum about his plans to get Claire Drewery, his daughter, back in business.
Crisp conducted the extensive renovation of the old tobacco factory and won’t let an alleyway fire stop the building’s ongoing historical significance.
