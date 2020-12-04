Welfare check leads to large police presence at Smith County home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have cleared the scene of a welfare check at a home in Smith County.
A SWAT team, Tyler police officers, Smith County sheriff’s deputies and an ambulance could be seen at the home in the 5500 block of Old Henderson Highway during the noon hour Friday. Traffic was blocked while law enforcement surrounded a home.
According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the welfare check started with an individual calling the VA hotline while in the 1900 Roseland Blvd. in Tyler. A passenger was able to exit the vehicle, according to Erbaugh.
The individual traveled to a residence on Old Henderson Highway, where authorities could be seen outside the home.
Erbaugh says the man was talking with police and never threatened law enforcement. Since no direct threat was made and police didn’t see a weapon, they decided to clear the scene around 12:20 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.