Tyler man dies after striking tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man died Thursday night after he veered off the road and struck a tree in Smith County.
According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM 849, approximately 3.5 miles east of Lindale in Smith County.
The initial investigation shows that a white 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was traveling west on FM 849 when for an undetermined reason the driver veered off the north side of the roadway and went into the ditch where the Dodge struck a tree and ended up in the ditch.
The driver, Cody West, 22, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Johnson.
West was transported to Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale.
The investigation is still ongoing.
