Tyler man accused of shooting, killing mother of 2 indicted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting death of Diamond Samantha Cruz, 21, of Tyler. The shooting occurred back in August.
Catalino Marin Jr., of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $500,000.
Early in the morning of Aug. 9, Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to a home in the 8700 block of County Road 384 to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they got to the scene, they found a woman, who was later identified as Cruz, dead as the result of at least one gunshot wound.
Marin allegedly fled the scene in a pickup and rolled over at the intersection of East Commerce Street and McMurrey Street, which was nearly two miles away from the shooting scene. He then fled on foot, according to a previous East Texas News story.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger pronounced Cruz dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.
Because Cruz was a mother of two, Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the children’s safety was of utmost importance to authorities. Christian said that they determined the children were safe with other family members.
According to Christian, Smith County deputies and investigators immediately began searching for the suspect, while other investigators were on the scene of the homicide with crime scene units. He said they searched for the suspect all day long.
Drones were used in the search as well.
Then in the afternoon hours of Aug. 9, Smith County investigators were able to speak with Cruz by phone.
After negotiation with the suspect, he agreed to turn himself in at a home located on N. Confederate in Tyler. Investigators and deputies met Cruz at the location, and he was taken into custody.
