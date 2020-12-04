Tyler Chanukah-Klezmer show moves online for 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rabbi Neal Katz, of Congregation Beth El in Tyler, is presenting the 13th annual Chanukah-Klezmer show with the Tyler Klezmer Band.
The concert is usually performed at Liberty Hall, but this year, it has been moved online. The concert will be live-streamed, opening up to door to be viewed by people all across the country. It will take place on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
Rabbi Katz is partnering with Universal Language, a high-end livestreaming company based in downtown Tyler to produce the show.
The concert features eight local musicians playing klezmer (Eastern European Jewish music), Chanukah songs, and will debut three brand new videos for the Chanukah season.
Registration is required in order to receive an email with the private YouTube link. Tickets are $18 per household. You can register here.
KLTVs Jeff Chavez spoke with Rabbi Katz about the upcoming concert as well as the decision to move it online.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.