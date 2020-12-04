Man arrested for capital murder in death of Lufkin 15-month-old

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have served a capital murder warrant on a man for the death of a child left in his care.
Kyron Hickman, 22, of Lufkin, was arrested in the death of 15-month-old Cairo Jordan.
Cairo’s mother left him in Hickman’s care at Angelina Motel, where they had been living, while she was at work Wednesday. That is when Cairo suffered a fatal head injury as confirmed by preliminary autopsy findings earlier today.
At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, LPD received 911 calls from Angelina Motel and neighboring business JM Chevrolet of a man, later identified as Hickman, running with a baby in his arms who was not breathing.
Lufkin Fire quickly responded and took Cairo to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m.
Detectives brought Hickman in for questioning Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his interview, Hickman emptied his pockets and was found to have methamphetamine, police say. He was taken to jail following the interview for possession of a controlled substance.
Hickman has remained in the Angelina County Jail since his arrest. The murder warrant was served to him in jail.
Lufkin police also served a warrant a short time ago on Cairo’s mother, Jordan Sneed, 21, of Lufkin, for injury to a child by neglect or omission.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.