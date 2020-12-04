Game warden: Man admits to being drunk while hunting hogs from his truck in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Game Wardens arrested a man who they say was “drunk and on the hunt” for hogs in the county.
A Cass County game warden was on patrol when he saw a truck stop twice near a large pasture. The driver stuck a rifle out of the window of his truck. As the game warden followed the truck to pull him over, the driver swerved around on the road.
When the warden stopped the driver and approached him, he saw an AR-15 rifle on the passenger’s seat. The warden secured the weapon and noticed the thermal scope was still on. He asked the driver about hunting and told him that he’d seen him stick the rifle out of the window.
The game warden says the driver then admitted to hunting the field for hog and admitted being intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with hunting without landowner consent, among other charges.
