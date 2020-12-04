Judge plans to ask for use of Harvey Hall to select jury in Tyler nurse’s capital murder trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A district court judge plans to ask Smith County Commissioners for approval to select a jury at Harvey Hall for the trial of an East Texas man accused of killing patients while working as a nurse.
In a Friday morning hearing that lasted about 10 minutes, 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy said it appears the July start date will stand as long as the convention center is available.
The jury selection process will begin on July 29, 2021, with individual voir dire set for August 9, 2021, according to online court records. The trial date is September 7, 2021.
Davis is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. He was arrested in June 2018 and is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, murder, and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state is seeking the death penalty.
