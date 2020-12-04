Gregg County Judge says daily infection rate worse than in May and June

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Texas is on the edge of Gov. Greg Abbott mandating stricter measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, our COVID-19 numbers continue to grow,” Stoudt said. “We had 36 new cases yesterday. Our hospitalizations have been hovering near the ‘no-fly’ level, which is 15 percent over a seven-day period.”
Stoudt said they did have a reprieve for the week after the total percentage of hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area G dropped slightly below 15-percent. If the levels are above 15-percent for seven days, businesses have to revert back to 50-percent capacity.
“None of us want to be there, none of us want to go there, and the only thing to do about that is to do what we’re doing, encourage the face masks, encourage the six-foot distancing, encourage not to be in large crowds,” Stoudt said.
Stoudt said the war against COVID-19 has been long, but the upcoming vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“In these waning days, we continue this war and I’ve called it a war from the very beginning, there’s an end to it if we all do the right thing and so that’s what we’re encouraging everybody to do,” he said.
Stoudt said the county’s daily infection rate is worse than it was back in May and June. He says this makes it even more important for people to do everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said he would ask people to consider not holding some gatherings this holiday season.
“If everybody could just possibly consider not doing any of those things this one time this year, by this time next year things are going to be a lot better,” Stoudt said. “And next year’s New Years and next year’s Christmas are going to be a whole lot better than they were this year.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.