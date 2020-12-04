Friday’s Weather: Decreasing clouds, still cool

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few clouds are still lingering this morning, but will be clearing out quickly today. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and will warm into the lower to mid 50s this afternoon with light winds. Mostly sunny for most of the day Saturday. Clouds will increase late Saturday into early Sunday along a weak cold front. A very slight chance for rain along this cold front, especially for Deep East Texas on Sunday, then clearing skies by early next week. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the 50s through the start of next week, but begin to warm back into the mid 60s by midweek. Quiet weather looks to continue for the next several days.