East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear Skies and light wind continue through early Saturday morning along with clear skies. Partly Cloudy by Saturday afternoon with no rain expected. A weak cold front moves through ETX on Sunday and could produce a few showers over the southernmost counties of East Texas or Deep East Texas. Rainfall totals of .10″ or less is expected. Skies clearing Sunday PM, then plentiful sunshine through Wednesday and even Thursday of next week. A few high clouds on Thursday, most clouds on Friday with a chance for showers moving into the area. Temperatures are expected to remain very December-Like through Mid-Week, then a bit warmer into Wednesday afternoon and then extending into Friday.