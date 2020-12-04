Crews on site removing plane that crashed in Angelina County Wednesday

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A plane that was transporting a politician on Wednesday when it crashed at the Angelina County Airport is being removed Friday.
Crews are at the scene where the Cessna 551, registered out of Baytown, went down. Workers are using heavy equipment to lift the plane, that incurred serious damage, to the back of a flatbed truck to be taken away.
According to FlightAware.com, the plane came from Austin and was scheduled to land in Lufkin at 8:42 a.m. It was then scheduled to leave Lufkin at 12:19 p.m. and land in Tyler at 12:38 p.m. No one was seriously injured when the plane lost its brakes and went down.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.