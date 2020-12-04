City of Tyler, Keep Tyler Beautiful looking for wall art submissions for Hillside Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful are looking for submissions for wall art at Hillside Park.
The Hillside Park Art Wall was built in 2019 as part of the renovations of Hillside Park. The 200-foot art wall features 19 panels of original artwork painted by local artists. The wall will feature new artwork every other year.
The nineteen panels that will be repainted are available for artists to submit their artwork to be considered to be selected by the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board.
Artists must submit their artwork via email by Jan. 31. The selection of artwork will be announced in late February and artists will begin painting the panels in March.
For an application, click here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.