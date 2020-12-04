Affidavit: Murder victim, suspects tried to rob Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest warrant affidavit reveals what happened the night five men attempted an aggravated robbery at a Tyler home, ending in the death of one of the men.
According to the arrest warrant, Robert Robertson, Trey Barreau, and Kevondus Brantley are charged with murder in the death of Draveon McCullough. A fourth man, Cobee Warthsaw, has not yet been arrested in the case.
The five men were together on the night of July 9 when, according to the warrant, they planned to rob a man under the guise of buying drugs from him at his house.
That man told police that the men knocked on his front door, and when he opened it, he saw they were wearing masks so he did not recognize them. He said they pepper-sprayed him and rushed him. He fought back, and in the tussle, he grabbed his revolver and shot at the men, hitting one of them.
That man, McCullough, died from the single gunshot to his chest. The other men fled on foot to the car which they had parked down the street.
The man who was robbed called out to his mother, who lives next door, to call 911.
EMS arrived and tried to revive McCullough, but he did not survive.
Police have found and arrested three of the four other men who were involved in the aggravated robbery. They are each held in the Smith County Jail, held on $500,000 bond. Cobee Warthshaw is still at large; a murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.