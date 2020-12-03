Tyler Junior College’s Nutcracker ballet goes virtual

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College’s 32nd annual holiday presentation of the Nutcracker ballet will be accessible online to the public starting tomorrow.
The entire production will be available for online viewing on TJC’s website. The school’s Dance Department Chair, Carolyn Hanna, says this new platform will give the audience a view they’ve never seen before.
Hanna tells us, “this is a really unique opportunity for new audience members and people sitting at home watching to see a little bit closer in detail and in depth of the work that these dancers do.” She adds, “we’re just thrilled to present some sort of performance to Tyler and the surrounding cities.”
If you want to watch more than once TJS is allowing unlimited viewing through December for a one-time fee of $15.
