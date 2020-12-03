Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a wet and rainy day yesterday, skies across the area are trending much drier today. A few sprinkles or a light brief shower will be possible in Deep East Texas and counties along I-30 today, but most will trend dry. Temperatures this afternoon will be cool once again, warming only into the lower to middle 50s. We’ll keep the partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 30s by tomorrow morning. Skies open back up and sunshine returns in full force by our Friday afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the middle 50s areawide. Another cold start for our Saturday with a few spots potentially dropping into the lower 30s, but afternoon temperatures will be much more pleasant as highs look to top off in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with sunny skies. A quick moving cold front swings through on Sunday and will likely lead to an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon, but rainfall will not be likely. More sunshine on tap for the first half of next week as afternoons range mainly in the middle to upper 50s before finally returning to the 60s by Wednesday.