Smith County game wardens seize illegal hunting gear, 16 sets of antlers

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A tip earlier in the year led to multiple criminal charges and the seizure of illegal property by Texas Game Wardens.
On Nov. 29, Texas Game Wardens assigned to Smith County started an investigation into illegal hunting activity that stemmed from a tip received earlier in the year.
Thus far, game wardens say the investigation has resulted in the filing of multiple criminal charges, civil restitution, and the seizure of 16 sets of antlers, 2 crossbows and a 1 compound bow with flashlights, several rifles, a night vision scope, and approximately 80 pounds of deer meat.
Violations range from hunting without landowner consent, harvesting illegal White-Tailed bucks, tagging violations, and hunting at night with aid of an artificial lights.
Investigation is still ongoing. Names of those charged were not released.
