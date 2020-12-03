Judge rejects plea agreement for Tyler man accused of driving over deputy’s leg

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A district judge has rejected a 10-year prison sentence for a Tyler man accused of driving over a deputy’s leg when he tried to escape arrest.
Anthony Avelar, 20, appeared in Judge Christi Kennedy’s court through Zoom on Thursday to address a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Avelar was arrested in July. According to a sheriff’s office report, Avelar was at a meeting with his probation officer and was told he would arrested for an outstanding warrant. Avelar then ran out of the office and into his pickup, where a deputy tried to stop him, according to the report.
The deputy tried to get Avelar out of the truck, but Avelar sped away, according to the report. This knocked the deputy backward and Avelar then ran over his leg, according to the report.
Avelar was later found hiding in the attic of his home, according to the report.
In court Thursday, the prosecutor explained a 10-year sentence was fair, because he did not intend to hurt the deputy and the deputy did not suffer a serious injury. He also said Avelar’s youth should be considered.
Kennedy said she did not think the sentence was not an appropriate recommendation and said both sides could take the same recommendation to the next judge, as Kennedy leaves office in January.
