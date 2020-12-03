Jeremy Patton takes the spotlight in Tenaha’s regional semifinal win

TENAHA, Texas (KLTV) - The Tenaha Tigers are in the 2A DII Region III final thanks to a big performance by Jeremy Patton.
Patton had five touchdowns in the regional semifinal against Chilton. Tenaha won 44-14.
“My line just did their job and I had to make sure I showed out for them and got my job done,” Patton said.
The 6′1′' 185 lbs junior has started to receive a lot of attention from major .programs. So far, Patton has offers from Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and TCU.
“This is what I have worked for since junior high,” Patton said. “I have put in work that no one has seen. With this happening down here it gives us hope. It shows great things can happen. You have athletes and dogs everywhere. Especially in small schools.”
Head coach Jeremy Jenkins is not surprised that Patton is getting attention.
“I tell parents that they will be seen,” Jenkins said. “You don’t have to be at a 5A or 6A school. If you are good they will find you.”
Patton has grown into a leader and they will lean on that leadership when the Tigers face off with Mart on Friday.
“When we go down we are going to go down with him,” Jenkins said. “It is not because of his talent. It is because of his character. All summer he worked. He works extra. He acts right in the class room. He has his eyes on you when you talk. "
