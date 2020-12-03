Hurricane relief drive being held by Carthage High School students

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Carthage High School’s National Honor Society is holding a Hurricane Relief Drive to help those affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in Southwest Louisiana.
KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with students about the drive and the items needed.
The students and Carthage ISD staff will deliver those items to Southwest Louisiana in a few weeks.
Drop off locations end tomorrow, but you can still drop off items at Carthage High School. Call in advance of arrival.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.