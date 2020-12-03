Hughes Springs man accused of sexually assaulting delivery driver

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Hughes Springs man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was making a delivery to his home.
Timothy Jan Leftwich, 59, is charged with second-degree sexual assault.
According to an arrest affidavit, Leftwich was able to lure the woman into his home and sexually assault her before allowing her to leave.
The affidavit states an investigator was called to an emergency room in Texarkana on Nov. 22 in reference to a sexual assault.
The woman said she made a delivery in Cass County, in the area of Hughes Springs, and placed a package on the doorstep. When she was walking back to her vehicle, she said Leftwich poked his head out the door and said “hey, you got a sec?”
The woman said she assumed Leftwich had a package for pickup so she walked back to the door, which was not closed all the way. When he would not come to the door, she knocked on the door and he yelled for her to come in. The woman said she stepped inside but did not close the door completely.
According to the affidavit, she saw Leftwich “speed walking” toward her and he was only wearing boxers. She said he then pushed the door closed and locked it.
After Leftwich sexually assaulted her, he let her leave, according to the affidavit.
Investigators were able to obtain onboard video from the woman’s delivery vehicle. Due to the angle, it did not show neither the woman or Leftwich, but it does show the vehicle was at the location for eight minutes.
On Nov. 23, investigators served a search warrant at the home and were able to verify details about the home explained by the woman.
Leftwich was arrested on Nov. 25. He has since bonded out.
