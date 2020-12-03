East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rate drops below 15 percent

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in five days, the rate of COVID-19 cases in an East Texas hospital region has fallen below 15 percent.
An order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in October requires capacity rollbacks and even some closures for any Trauma Service Area that has seven consecutive days in which the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as a percentage of hospital capacity goes above 15 percent.
In the Trauma Service Area covering most of East Texas, that number had been above 15 percent for four days. On Wednesday, the rate was 16.7 percent. This follows a rate of 16.3 percent on Tuesday, 15.8 percent on Monday and 15.2 percent Sunday. This would mean if the rate had stayed above 15 percent through Saturday, counties in that TSA would have to roll back to 50 percent capacity at non-essential businesses and close bars.
The rate for Trauma Service Area G was 14.9 percent on Thursday.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.