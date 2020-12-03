East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy skies through early Friday morning, then we should see skies begin to clear throughout the day. Partly Cloudy skies on Saturday as we prepare for a cold front early on Sunday morning. Not much rain is expected at all...if any. Mostly Sunny sky expected on Sunday then lots of sunshine from Monday through Thursday of next week. Lows should remain in the 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s through Monday. Warming into the lower to middle 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Enjoy the fair weather for the next 7 days.