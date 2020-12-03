East Texas Ag News: Methods for starting fruit tree from seed

Stone fruits (such as peaches and plums) have a hard covering over the seed embryo. To facilitate germination, it is helpful to crack the hard covering slightly using a nutcracker just before planting. Be careful not to crush the embryo inside the covering. The new seedlings will develop a taproot. To aid with transplanting, it is necessary to cut the taproot by pushing your shovel deep under each plant. The spade should be pushed into the soil to cut the taproot about 5 to 6 inches below the surface.