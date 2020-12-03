City of Tyler to host public virtual meeting for city project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s Engineering Department will be hosting a virtual public meeting for the Cambridge Road Improvement Project.
The meeting will take place Monday December 7th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This virtual meeting is accessible to the public for people affected by the upcoming construction to learn more and ask questions about the project.
The meeting will also be available for viewing at a later date on the city’s engineering services website. Residents can also submit questions, comments and concerns here for them to be addressed in the meeting.
