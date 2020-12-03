City of Tyler calling on local artists

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful are calling for local art submissions for The Hillside Park Art Wall.
The 200-foot art wall was created in 2019 as part of renovations to Hillside Park on east Erwin street. Every other year the 19 panels of artwork on the wall are repainted by local artists.
Artists now have the opportunity to submit their artwork to be considered for this city project. According to the city, the board will be looking for art pieces that spark creativity, happiness, and hope while still representing the Tyler community, East Texas, or Texas.
Artists must submit their artwork via email by January 31st -- selections will be made in late February for artists to begin painting in March.
For more details and guidelines you can find the application on the Keep Tyler Beautiful website.
