Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a soggy afternoon ahead! Showers are expected for the rest of the day today out ahead of a cold front that is passing through. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain will start to clear overnight but the cloud cover will stick around into the start of the day tomorrow. Thursday be prepared for partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold temps, in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies return on Friday as we warm back to the mid 50s.This weekend will be beautiful with clear blue skies and warmer conditions, highs in the low 60s. Monday and Tuesday will remain sunny but cooler air moves in.