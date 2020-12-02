Uber driver’s car stolen while making delivery in Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report an Uber driver’s car was stolen at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, in the 2200 block of South John Redditt Drive.
The Uber driver was out of her maroon Toyota Corolla making a delivery when a woman later identified as Amanda Kristene Tate, 36, of Coldspring, stole the car, according to police. The owner warned officers that there was a gun inside one of the door pockets.
Officers caught up to the vehicle on U.S. 59 south. Tate continued southbound into Diboll and Corrigan at top speeds of around 100 mph.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Corrigan Police Department joined the pursuit and eventually took the lead. The pursuit ended after Tate turned onto a dead-end road in Polk County. She attempted to flee the vehicle on foot but was quickly caught and taken into custody at 12:16 p.m. by DPS.
A Lufkin officer gave the victim a courtesy transport to Polk County to retrieve her vehicle.
Tate will be brought back to Angelina County and charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
