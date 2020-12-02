Tyler trio charged in multi-state Thanksgiving shooting rampage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors in Nevada say three people from East Texas could face terrorism and hate-crime charges following Thanksgiving shootings in suburban Las Vegas, including one that killed a man at a convenience store, and several more shootings before their arrests in rural Arizona.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Shawn McDonnell, Christopher McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis could eventually face the death penalty in Las Vegas in the 11-hour rampage that left a 22-year-old from North Las Vegas dead and at least three other people wounded.
According to the Henderson, Nevada Police Department, they discovered a 22-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, as well as several others injured from apparent gunshot wounds: a 23-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, a 53-year-old male, and a 41-year-old male.
“Preliminarily, it is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive,” a news released stated.
The three Tyler residents were later arrested by Arizona Department of Public Safety after a wreck near Parker, Arizona.
As a trooper was pursuing the suspect vehicle on State Route 72, it drove off the roadway and rolled, according to state police.
“One of the suspects then presented a lethal threat to the sergeant by pointing a handgun at him,” a news release stated. “Fearing for their lives, both the sergeant and trooper discharged their service weapons, striking one of the suspects.”
Arizona DPS said several handguns were located at the scene and inside the vehicle.
Shawn McDonnell, 30, was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. 28-year-old Christopher McDonnell was hospitalized with injuries from the wreck. Lewis, 25, was taken to a hospital, then booked into the La Paz County Jail.
