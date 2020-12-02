Tyler police identify man who died in wreck on Hwy 69 Tuesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a wreck on Tuesday night on Highway 69.
Anthony Michael Doan, 21, of Tyler, was killed in the crash. Police say the was driving a Toyota Corolla north on Hwy 69 when he lost control of the vehicle. He slid sideways into the path of a Volkswagen Rabbit that was traveling southbound on the highway. The Volkswagen struck the Toyota, killing Doan and injuring the driver of the other car.
Doan’s family has been identified, police say.
