Santa Claus will listen to children from a distance in 2020

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dr. Anthony Fauci has already declared that Santa Claus is immune from COVID-19. The Lone Star Santas of Texas, a service group of more than 300 members, reports Santa helpers aren’t immune.
So, parents and children will see Santa has some new rules in place.
Every year Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus become guests of David and Carol Stanley of Nacogdoches. The Lone Star Santas Texas members first rule is, “We can’t tell you who the real Santa Claus is because if we do, our beards will fall out.”
And this year, they do not want to be a carrier or recipient of the COVID-19 virus.
“We’ve been to about 14 hours of webinars with other Santas in learning and discussing what’s the best way to protect yourself. One of the first ways is masks.”
Santa believes the children will quickly adapt to the precautions. He says many of them are used to wearing their own masks and will not think twice when they see Santa in his.
Most Santas will require children to keep their distance. Santa may be found “behind plexiglass or in a snow globe and at least six feet away to insure everybody stays safe.”
Santa is anxious to hear children’s wish lists, but this year his appearances are limited.
“For example, in Nacogdoches last year we probably had 40 events in December, most of them public and this year we have cut that back to six.”
But Santa assures children he’ll be busy Christmas Eve. His Christmas wish is for everyone to stay safe.
Tomorrow Santa and Mrs Claus will be at Millard’s Crossing in Nacogdoches for story time. On Saturday, he will travel to Tyler for the virtual parade. On Sunday he’ll dash over to First United Methodist Church, Nacogdoches. For a complete listing of appearances head over to the Big Red Box.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.