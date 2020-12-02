Plane crashes on landing at Angelina County Airport

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It appears there are no major injuries after a plane crashed while landing at the Angelina County Airport.
According to airport Manager Gary Letney, the plane was landing when the brakes went out. It then crashed at the end of the runway.
The pilot suffered minor injuries but was walking around the site of the crash. Details on how many passengers were on board is not known.
The plane is a Cessna 551 and registered out of Baytown. According to FlightAware.com, the plane came from Austin and was scheduled to land in Lufkin at 8:42 a.m. It was then scheduled to leave Lufkin at 12:19 p.m. and land in Tyler at 12:38 p.m.
