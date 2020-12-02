East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Rain should taper off by midnight, ending before dawn. Some sun and some clouds are likely for our Thursday. More sunshine is then expected starting on Friday and continuing through the middle part of the week. Temperatures should remain below seasonal norms through the majority of this 7-day period. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s through Monday, then in the lower to middle 60s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. No significant weather features are expected. A weak cold front slides through our area on Sunday morning which will keep us feeling very December-Like. Have a wonderful day, East Texas.