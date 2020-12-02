East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rates over 15 percent for three days

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Trauma Service Area located in East Texas has risen above the 15-percent mark of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the third-straight day.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow resumption of elective surgeries in certain counties. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
Tuesday’s report states the TSA has a 16.3 percent rate of total hospital capacity with COVID-19 cases. This follows a rate of 15.8 percent on Monday and 15.2 percent Sunday. This would mean if the rate stays above 15 percent for four more days, counties in that TSA would have to roll back to 50 percent capacity in businesses.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.